AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CBRE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 635,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

