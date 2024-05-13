AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AAON by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 1.7 %

AAON stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. 252,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 in the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.