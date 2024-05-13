AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 621.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.1 %

IPAR traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.68. 69,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

