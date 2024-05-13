AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.76. 1,939,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,911. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

