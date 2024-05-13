AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,088 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock remained flat at $17.65 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,514. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

