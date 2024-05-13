Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $24.53. 115,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,564. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.