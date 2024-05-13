Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.
In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $24.53. 115,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,564. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
