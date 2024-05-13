AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

BOS remained flat at C$6.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.90. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.82.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$145,000.00. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

