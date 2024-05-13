Aion Trading 1% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Aion has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $0.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00087098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013568 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

