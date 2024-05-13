AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCNGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.65. 6,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,173. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.6755 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

