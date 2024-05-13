AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $390,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,123. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.98.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

