AGF Management Ltd. Sells 7,111 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,400. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

