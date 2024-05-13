AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,561 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 50.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 303,754 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

RSG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

