AGF Management Ltd. Sells 14,002 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.46. 319,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.