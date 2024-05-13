AGF Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Braze at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fernando Machado sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $100,248.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,315 shares of company stock worth $4,391,304. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.13. 305,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,584. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

