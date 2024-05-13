AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 63,896 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,038,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 534,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,735. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.87%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.