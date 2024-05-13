AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 36,484 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of FSTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.47. 13,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

