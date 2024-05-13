AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 19,859 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.06.

FMC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 276,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

