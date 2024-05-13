AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 17,908 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after buying an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.53. 32,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

