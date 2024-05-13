AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 164,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 317,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,623. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

