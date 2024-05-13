AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Teck Resources by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. 536,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

