AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 497.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,426 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,001 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 273,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,787. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

