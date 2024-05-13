AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 162,985 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 162,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.67. 60,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

