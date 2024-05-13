AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 22,302 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,321,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,357. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

