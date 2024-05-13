Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Agenus by 34.3% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 6,307,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 1,609,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agenus by 3,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,064 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Agenus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,016,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 252,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 394,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. Agenus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

