AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 291,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

