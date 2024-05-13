ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $11.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

