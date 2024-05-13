Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ADUS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,622. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
