Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADUS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,622. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

