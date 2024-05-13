ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the April 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ABVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Shares of ABVX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.95. 45,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.02.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
