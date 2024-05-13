AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS ARHUF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. AAK AB has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

