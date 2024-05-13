7,967 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 198.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

