7,671 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,927. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

