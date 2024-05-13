3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.72

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.72 and last traded at $101.72, with a volume of 941000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 342,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,305,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 116.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 91,941 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

