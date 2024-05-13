29,221 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 229,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,544,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 203,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 341,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. 1,932,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,640. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

