2,759 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.65. The stock had a trading volume of 918,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

