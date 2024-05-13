23,612 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 44.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.62. 89,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $147.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

