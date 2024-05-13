2,306 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $415,339,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,821,000 after buying an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $250,224,000 after buying an additional 247,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 731,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

