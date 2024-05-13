10,250 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,048. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

