ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Short Interest Update

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZDGGF opened at $0.74 on Friday. ZOO Digital Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

