ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Short Interest Update

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ZOO Digital Group Price Performance
Shares of ZDGGF opened at $0.74 on Friday. ZOO Digital Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
