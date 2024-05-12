Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 368.1% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.
Shares of Yangzijiang Financial stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
