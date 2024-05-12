Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 368.1% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

Shares of Yangzijiang Financial stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Yangzijiang Financial alerts:

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.