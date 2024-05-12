Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.94

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $24.05. Yandex shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 28,271,400 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.88.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.96%.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
