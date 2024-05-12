Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
Yamato stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Yamato has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.
About Yamato
