Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Yamato stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Yamato has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

