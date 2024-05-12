X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.51. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Further Reading

