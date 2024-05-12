WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLG stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

