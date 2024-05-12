William Blair Weighs in on SunOpta Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.73. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 77.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 233,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

