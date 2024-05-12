Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.58 and traded as high as C$10.42. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 1,441,289 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.57.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0898396 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. Insiders purchased 27,970 shares of company stock worth $292,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

