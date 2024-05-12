WEMIX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $554.66 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $554.66 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 958,196,374 coins and its circulating supply is 359,242,641 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

