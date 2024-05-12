Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.68.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,465.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

