Wedbush Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $46.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,500.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.