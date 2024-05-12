Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
