Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYR stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

